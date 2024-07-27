Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $22.58 Million Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.13% of Tyler Technologies worth $22,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $456.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $582.31.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded up $26.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $590.65. The stock had a trading volume of 584,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,240. The company has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $499.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $456.77. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $361.16 and a 52 week high of $593.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $540.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.28, for a total transaction of $383,424.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,736 shares in the company, valued at $6,104,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.28, for a total transaction of $383,424.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total value of $2,294,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,091.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,241 shares of company stock worth $12,495,890. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.