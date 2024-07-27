Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $2.65 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 46.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 12,864 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $7,844,757,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 25,990.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,541,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179,032 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $57,102,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,361 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2,101.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,469,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $365,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,731,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,329 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.30.

Shares of TSLA traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $219.80. The stock had a trading volume of 94,604,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,509,544. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.23. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $278.98. The company has a market capitalization of $702.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

