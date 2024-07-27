Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $16.41 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,533 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 30,373 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $16,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 253 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 243,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,721,000 after buying an additional 46,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,442 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.65, for a total value of $39,295,830.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 673,251,489 shares in the company, valued at $116,236,869,575.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.65, for a total value of $39,295,830.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 673,251,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,236,869,575.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $1,809,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,714,940.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,578,798 shares of company stock worth $777,670,357. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $175.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,117,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,560,749. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.10 and its 200-day moving average is $167.34. The stock has a market cap of $205.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.47 and a 52 week high of $185.42.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.07.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

