Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $13.21 Million Stake in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,360,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,192 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 3.96% of E.W. Scripps worth $13,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 34.2% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 3,703,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,553,000 after buying an additional 944,328 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,203,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after purchasing an additional 210,673 shares during the last quarter. Ariston Services Group bought a new stake in E.W. Scripps during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in E.W. Scripps in the 4th quarter valued at $1,032,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 173.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 123,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 78,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SSP shares. StockNews.com upgraded E.W. Scripps from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of E.W. Scripps in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of E.W. Scripps from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th.

NASDAQ:SSP traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 549,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,077. The E.W. Scripps Company has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $11.02. The company has a market cap of $328.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average is $4.26.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $561.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.01 million. E.W. Scripps had a negative net margin of 39.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

