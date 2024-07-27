Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $12.38 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 1.4% during the first quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP boosted its stake in Mastercard by 3.0% in the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1.3% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.14, for a total value of $62,783,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,377,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,612,262,959.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.14, for a total transaction of $62,783,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,377,308 shares in the company, valued at $42,612,262,959.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.00, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,720,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,758,080 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MA. Bank of America lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $505.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mastercard from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $498.13.

Mastercard Stock Up 2.0 %

MA traded up $8.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $438.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,039,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,389. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $359.77 and a one year high of $490.00. The company has a market capitalization of $407.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $446.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.65.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

