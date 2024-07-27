Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $11.84 Million Stock Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,527 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.20% of Synovus Financial worth $11,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 9,698 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 62,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. PFW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.81.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

SNV traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,201,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.40. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $47.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.54.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.20. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $563.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $28,366.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,284.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 614 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $28,366.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,284.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. acquired 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.40 per share, with a total value of $916,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,461.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,557,245 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

