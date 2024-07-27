Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $10.96 Million Stock Position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 768,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,800 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Marcus were worth $10,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCS. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marcus in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,410,000. Gate City Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marcus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,669,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marcus by 133.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 436,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 250,019 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marcus during the first quarter worth approximately $3,256,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marcus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,733,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marcus Price Performance

NYSE:MCS traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.38. The stock had a trading volume of 416,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,613. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.08 million, a PE ratio of 51.58, a P/E/G ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The Marcus Co. has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $16.75.

Marcus Dividend Announcement

Marcus ( NYSE:MCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). The business had revenue of $138.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.88 million. Marcus had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 2.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Marcus Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Marcus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

Featured Articles

