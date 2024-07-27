Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 108,032,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,652,000 after buying an additional 13,738,345 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,979,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,840,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825,418 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,569,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,213,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,286 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

NASDAQ:KDP traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.74. 12,633,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,298,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $35.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.47%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Patrick Minogue sold 17,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $580,871.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,253,989.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Patrick Minogue sold 17,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $580,871.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,253,989.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $840,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 76,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,557,082.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,293 shares of company stock valued at $1,694,642 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

