Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Grows Holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 143,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.24% of OceanFirst Financial worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,295,098 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $47,680,000 after acquiring an additional 57,423 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 205,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1,240.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $599,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brian Schaeffer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $54,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,535.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on OCFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

OceanFirst Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

OCFC stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.58. 271,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,236. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $19.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $170.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

OceanFirst Financial Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

