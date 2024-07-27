Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 2,811 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 439,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.09% of FOX worth $13,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 862.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in FOX by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FOX during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on FOXA shares. Macquarie raised their price objective on FOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,408,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,519,747.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,408,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,519,747.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FOX Stock Up 1.2 %

FOXA traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.51. 1,850,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,196,049. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Fox Co. has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $37.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.21.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. FOX had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Company Profile



Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

