Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires Shares of 29,209 Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 29,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,250,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,788,000 after acquiring an additional 10,872 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Axonics by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,220,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,976,000 after acquiring an additional 583,958 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Axonics by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 922,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,397,000 after acquiring an additional 56,418 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Axonics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 704,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,842,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,680,000 after purchasing an additional 40,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

AXNX traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,153. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -214.03 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.74. Axonics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.30 and a twelve month high of $69.68.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $91.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.79 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

