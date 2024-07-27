Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 20,765 Shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) by 77.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,765 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in National Presto Industries in the first quarter worth $137,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in National Presto Industries in the first quarter worth $152,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of National Presto Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Presto Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Presto Industries during the first quarter valued at $212,000. 58.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised National Presto Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

National Presto Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NPK traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.91. 34,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,451. The firm has a market cap of $553.01 million, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.24. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.58 and a 12 month high of $86.08.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.65 million during the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 9.56%.

National Presto Industries Profile

(Free Report)

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.