Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.03

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.03 and traded as high as $5.44. Full House Resorts shares last traded at $5.33, with a volume of 80,996 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLL. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Full House Resorts from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $200.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.04.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.18). Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a negative return on equity of 31.04%. The business had revenue of $69.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Elaine Guidroz sold 10,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $54,261.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,309.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Elaine Guidroz sold 10,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $54,261.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,309.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lewis A. Fanger sold 9,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $49,605.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,869.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,004 shares of company stock worth $135,974 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the first quarter valued at $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 36,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 69,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 39,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 13.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 11,288 shares in the last quarter. 37.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

