FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.100-8.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.7 billion-$3.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.8 billion. FTI Consulting also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.10-8.60 EPS.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

Shares of FTI Consulting stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $225.42. 214,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,696. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.09. FTI Consulting has a one year low of $171.81 and a one year high of $243.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $949.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.67 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FTI Consulting will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com upgraded FTI Consulting from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $134,773.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,579.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $134,773.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,579.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Holly Paul sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total value of $197,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,119,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $11,163,977. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

See Also

