Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.
Frequency Electronics Price Performance
Shares of FEIM opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. Frequency Electronics has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $14.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05. The stock has a market cap of $131.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 0.46.
Frequency Electronics Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th.
Institutional Trading of Frequency Electronics
About Frequency Electronics
Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.
