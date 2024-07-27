Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Frequency Electronics Price Performance

Shares of FEIM opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. Frequency Electronics has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $14.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05. The stock has a market cap of $131.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 0.46.

Frequency Electronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th.

Institutional Trading of Frequency Electronics

About Frequency Electronics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 32.0% during the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,511,000. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.

