Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases New Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,913 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.6% during the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 56,931 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,558,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BUD shares. UBS Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $70.00 to $68.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 1.1 %

BUD traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.38. 1,076,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,341. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.61. The firm has a market cap of $110.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.03%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.