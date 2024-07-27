Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $746,005,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,221,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,772,000 after buying an additional 597,661 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,450,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,738,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 1,864,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,348,000 after buying an additional 421,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 171.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 640,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,348,000 after buying an additional 405,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $56,432,182.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,271,027 shares in the company, valued at $8,534,313,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Price Performance

NYSE AIG traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.24. 3,681,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,334,715. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.08. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.02 and a fifty-two week high of $80.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.42.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on American International Group from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American International Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American International Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HSBC cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

