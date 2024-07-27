Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $289,000 Stock Holdings in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,006 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 36.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 108.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

NYSE AU traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.11. 1,020,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,701. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $30.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AU. HSBC cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

