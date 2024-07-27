Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.25-$4.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.74-$4.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.85 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.250-4.350 EPS.

FBIN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.11.

Shares of NYSE FBIN traded up $6.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,359,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,107. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.83. Fortune Brands Innovations has a one year low of $54.10 and a one year high of $84.92. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.52.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.36%.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

