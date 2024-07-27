Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.250-4.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7 billion-$4.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.9 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.25-$4.35 EPS.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Up 9.1 %

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock traded up $6.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,359,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,107. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 1-year low of $54.10 and a 1-year high of $84.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.52.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Innovations’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is 29.36%.

FBIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.11.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

