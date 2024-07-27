Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Fortune Brands Innovations updated its FY24 guidance to $4.25-$4.35 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.250-4.350 EPS.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

NYSE FBIN traded up $6.57 on Friday, reaching $78.74. 3,359,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,107. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.83. Fortune Brands Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is currently 29.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.11.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

See Also

