Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Stake Trimmed by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FBIN shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.11.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Up 9.1 %

NYSE FBIN traded up $6.57 on Friday, reaching $78.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,359,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,916. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.23 and its 200-day moving average is $74.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.10 and a 52 week high of $84.92.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.36%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

