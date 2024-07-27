Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

FTV has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fortive from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Fortive from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.92.

Get Fortive alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fortive

Fortive Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of FTV stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $70.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,623,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,256. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.23. Fortive has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $87.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTV. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,686,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 47.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,244,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,792 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Fortive by 19.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,463,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,245 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortive by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,577,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,929,000 after acquiring an additional 878,523 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortive by 15,382.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 634,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,739,000 after acquiring an additional 630,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.