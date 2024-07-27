Floor & Decor Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 9,945 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 170% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,681 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Floor & Decor

In other news, Director Peter Starrett sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $591,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 128,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,067.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,274,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $591,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 128,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,067.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,778 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,791 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Floor & Decor

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 630.5% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

FND opened at $96.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $76.30 and a 12 month high of $135.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41, a P/E/G ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.73.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FND has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.33.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

Featured Stories

