FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Shares Up 0.2%

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.65 and last traded at $23.65. Approximately 58,847 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 182,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.60.

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDTT. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 1,270.9% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the second quarter worth $739,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 200.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 39,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 26,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the second quarter valued at $3,664,000.

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with maturity dates of 1-10 years. TDTT was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

