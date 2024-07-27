Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Downgraded by Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Five Below from $187.00 to $124.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. William Blair cut shares of Five Below from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho lowered shares of Five Below from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Five Below from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.89.

Get Five Below alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIVE

Five Below Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $71.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.63. Five Below has a 52-week low of $71.02 and a 52-week high of $216.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.29 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Five Below by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Alterity Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000.

About Five Below

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.