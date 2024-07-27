First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:KNGZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:KNGZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the June 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF Price Performance
First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.67. 816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,876. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.91. The company has a market capitalization of $35.93 million, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.83. First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $33.27.
First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.2222 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF
About First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF
The First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (KNGZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a sector-neutral US large-cap index selected and weighted based on dividend history and yield. KNGZ was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is issued by First Trust.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.