First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:KNGZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:KNGZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the June 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.67. 816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,876. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.91. The company has a market capitalization of $35.93 million, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.83. First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $33.27.

First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.2222 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF

About First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNGZ. Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth about $309,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $734,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth $544,000.

The First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (KNGZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a sector-neutral US large-cap index selected and weighted based on dividend history and yield. KNGZ was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is issued by First Trust.

