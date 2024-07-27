First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Shares Purchased by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report) by 64.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 1,557.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FAAR traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $28.58. 16,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,848. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.48 and its 200-day moving average is $28.44.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.2352 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

