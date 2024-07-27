First Property Group (LON:FPO) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.84

First Property Group plc (LON:FPO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 18.84 ($0.24) and traded as high as GBX 18.95 ($0.25). First Property Group shares last traded at GBX 18.88 ($0.24), with a volume of 57,881 shares.

First Property Group Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £20.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1,888.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 18.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 18.96.

About First Property Group

First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.

