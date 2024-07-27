First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.10), Zacks reports. First Merchants had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $267.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share.

First Merchants Stock Up 2.3 %

FRME traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.35. 327,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.14. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.04. First Merchants has a one year low of $25.70 and a one year high of $42.44.

First Merchants Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 40.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 23,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $778,159.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 122,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,989,172.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

FRME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens upped their price target on First Merchants from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on First Merchants from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

