First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Hovde Group

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Hovde Group from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Hovde Group currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on INBK. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBK opened at $39.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.68. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $39.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.72.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The business had revenue of $81.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.55 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 6.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 12.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 149.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 23,376 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 216,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 263.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 97,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 70,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 97,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 35,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, commercial deposit, savings, money market, and Banking-as-a-Service brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

