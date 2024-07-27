First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $5.96 EPS

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $50.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.91 by $5.96, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 18.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $52.60 EPS.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA traded up $59.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,110.45. 163,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,264. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,736.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,625.65. First Citizens BancShares has a 1-year low of $1,274.91 and a 1-year high of $2,112.64.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCNCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,650.00 price objective (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays upped their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,893.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on FCNCA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total transaction of $847,058.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,290.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total transaction of $847,058.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,290.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,955.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,507,328. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.