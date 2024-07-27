First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $143.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.00 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 8.39%.

First Bancorp Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ FBNC traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $43.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,667. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $45.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.03 and its 200 day moving average is $33.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.03.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FBNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of First Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Bancorp

In other First Bancorp news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 1,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $30,500.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,648.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

