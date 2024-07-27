FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Announces Earnings Results

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $23.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.49 million. FinWise Bancorp had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 9.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

FinWise Bancorp Trading Up 4.7 %

FINW stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,908. The stock has a market cap of $157.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.67. FinWise Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.85.

FinWise Bancorp Company Profile

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Utah. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, health savings account demand deposits, NOW and money market accounts, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

