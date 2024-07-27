FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Announces Earnings Results

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $23.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.49 million. FinWise Bancorp had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 9.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.
FinWise Bancorp Trading Up 4.7 %
FINW stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,908. The stock has a market cap of $157.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.67. FinWise Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.85.
FinWise Bancorp Company Profile
