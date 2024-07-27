Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) PT Raised to C$9.00 at Scotiabank

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

FSZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.25 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$8.04.

Shares of TSE:FSZ opened at C$8.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$775.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.85. Fiera Capital has a 1-year low of C$4.32 and a 1-year high of C$9.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$168.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.30 million. Fiera Capital had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 23.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiera Capital will post 1.0296736 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.59%. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.76%.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

