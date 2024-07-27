Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,384,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 816,395 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $621,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.42.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of FIS stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.68. 2,334,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,193,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.78. The company has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $78.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

