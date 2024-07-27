Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 284.2% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $86,000.

Shares of FDIS traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.63. 80,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,294. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.92. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a twelve month low of $64.12 and a twelve month high of $86.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

