Fetch.ai Trading 8.6% Lower Over Last Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 27th. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $1.40 billion and $85.38 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $1.33 or 0.00001922 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00042359 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00014186 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00009168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00004763 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

