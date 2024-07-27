Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Shares Up 1%

Shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) shot up 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.09 and last traded at $1.97. 104,976 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 60,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTHM. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Fathom from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Fathom from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Fathom from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Fathom from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Fathom Stock Up 3.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.03.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $70.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.91 million. Fathom had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 43.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fathom

In other Fathom news, Director Scott N. Flanders acquired 19,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $33,998.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 564,099 shares in the company, valued at $958,968.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fathom news, Director Scott N. Flanders acquired 19,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $33,998.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 564,099 shares in the company, valued at $958,968.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott N. Flanders acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 596,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,952.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 137,219 shares of company stock valued at $229,414. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fathom

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTHM. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom in the first quarter worth $38,000. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom in the first quarter worth $162,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fathom by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 192,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 43,383 shares during the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

Featured Articles

