Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,046 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Fastenal worth $26,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 101,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 900,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,304,000 after acquiring an additional 31,814 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.37. 2,997,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,382,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $79.04. The company has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.83.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 77.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on FAST. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC boosted their price target on Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

About Fastenal



Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

