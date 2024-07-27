Farmers and Merchants Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FMFG) Shares Up 1.7%

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMFG – Get Free Report) shot up 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.25 and last traded at $15.25. 125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average of $16.16.

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Farmers and Merchants Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Company Profile

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses in Baltimore and Carroll counties in Maryland and surrounding areas of northern Maryland. It offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, remote check deposits, and repurchase agreements.

