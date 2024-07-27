Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMFG) Short Interest Update

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMFG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Trading Up 1.7 %

FMFG stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.25. 125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,782. Farmers and Merchants Bancshares has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $24.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.16.

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Farmers and Merchants Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

About Farmers and Merchants Bancshares

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses in Baltimore and Carroll counties in Maryland and surrounding areas of northern Maryland. It offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, remote check deposits, and repurchase agreements.

