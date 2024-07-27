Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EXR. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a sector underperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $157.67.

NYSE:EXR opened at $164.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $101.19 and a 12 month high of $171.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.32%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $1,144,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,260.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $100,344.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,042.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,144,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,260.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $1,022,811,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $130,554,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,537,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,478,000 after acquiring an additional 810,158 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,083,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,135,738,000 after purchasing an additional 577,918 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 2,244.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 597,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,824,000 after purchasing an additional 572,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

