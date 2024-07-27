Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Purchased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,655,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 1.73% of Extra Space Storage worth $537,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.67.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE EXR traded up $3.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.61. The company had a trading volume of 741,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,204. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.36. The stock has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.83. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.19 and a 52-week high of $171.46.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.32%.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,144,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,260.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $100,344.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,042.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $1,144,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,260.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.