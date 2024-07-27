Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $132.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.83 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

Exponent stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.45. 359,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,804. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.42. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 53.26 and a beta of 0.65. Exponent has a one year low of $64.61 and a one year high of $108.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

In other news, insider Eric Guyer sold 1,650 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total transaction of $152,757.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,902.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 6,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $570,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,536,135.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Eric Guyer sold 1,650 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total value of $152,757.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,846 shares in the company, valued at $170,902.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,067 shares of company stock valued at $4,734,995 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Exponent in a research note on Friday.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

