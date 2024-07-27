Exponent, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.

Exponent has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Exponent has a dividend payout ratio of 54.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Exponent to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.6%.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $105.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 53.26 and a beta of 0.65. Exponent has a 52 week low of $64.61 and a 52 week high of $108.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $132.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.83 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exponent will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Guyer sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total value of $152,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,846 shares in the company, valued at $170,902.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Exponent news, insider Eric Guyer sold 1,650 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total value of $152,757.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,902.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $653,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,742 shares in the company, valued at $7,541,302.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,067 shares of company stock worth $4,734,995. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Exponent in a report on Friday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exponent

About Exponent

(Get Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.