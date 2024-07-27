ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.83

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.83 and last traded at $34.68, with a volume of 138741 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXLS shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

Get ExlService alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on EXLS

ExlService Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.91. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. ExlService had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $436.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.81 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $367,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,280.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $367,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,280.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Narasimha Kini sold 8,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $278,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,908,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,587 shares of company stock valued at $4,438,140 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ExlService

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in ExlService by 439.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in ExlService in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in ExlService in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ExlService by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in ExlService in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ExlService

(Get Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.