Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 200 ($2.59) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 280.95% from the stock’s previous close.
Everyman Media Group Price Performance
Shares of EMAN opened at GBX 52.50 ($0.68) on Thursday. Everyman Media Group has a twelve month low of GBX 48 ($0.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 69 ($0.89). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 50.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 56.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £47.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,750.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.12.
About Everyman Media Group
