Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 200 ($2.59) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 280.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Everyman Media Group Price Performance

Shares of EMAN opened at GBX 52.50 ($0.68) on Thursday. Everyman Media Group has a twelve month low of GBX 48 ($0.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 69 ($0.89). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 50.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 56.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £47.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,750.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.12.

Get Everyman Media Group alerts:

About Everyman Media Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Everyman Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and management of cinemas in the United Kingdom. The company operates a network of 38 venues with 130 screens under the Everyman brand name. It is also involved in the property management business. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group plc in October 2013.

Receive News & Ratings for Everyman Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everyman Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.