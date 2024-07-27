Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Short Interest Update

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a drop of 82.5% from the June 30th total of 124,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Evans Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EVBN traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,071. The company has a market cap of $186.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.92. Evans Bancorp has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 million. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 12.70%.

Insider Activity at Evans Bancorp

Institutional Trading of Evans Bancorp

In other Evans Bancorp news, major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc acquired 2,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $77,034.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 555,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,417,123. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 38,617 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,501. 6.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 78.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evans Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 281,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Evans Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 538,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,078,000 after acquiring an additional 15,788 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on EVBN. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Evans Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Evans Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

