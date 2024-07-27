Euromax Resources (CVE:EOX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Shares of Euromax Resources Ltd. (CVE:EOX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 33000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Euromax Resources Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02.
About Euromax Resources
Euromax Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral right interests in Macedonia. The company primarily explores for copper and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Ilovica-Shtuka gold-copper project, which is located in Southeast Macedonia with annual production of approximately 83 kilo ounces of gold and 16 kilotons of copper.
